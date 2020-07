Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Downtown Celina Home with historic character. The house has trees all around it with lots of trees in the back yard. Covered front and back porches are great for hanging out and enjoying the downtown vibe. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile floors in the kitchen, utility, and bathrooms. If you are wanting to live next to downtown this is a house you need to check out.