Celina, TX
308 Cripple Creek Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 3:01 PM

308 Cripple Creek Drive

308 Cripple Creek Drive · (214) 250-8263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

308 Cripple Creek Drive, Celina, TX 75009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
media room
This like new stunning home has everything you need - 5 bedrooms plus a study, a large game room and a media room. Beautiful entryway with Wrought Iron Spindles Grandiose Staircase. Family room has high ceiling with stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter, stainless appliances, center island and plenty of cabinet spaces. Large Master bedroom with sitting area, beautiful bath and spacious walk-in closet. Study has built-in bookcase. Located in Carter Ranch Community with lakes, pool, splash park, playground, greenbelts & Jogging trails. Convenient location, close to shops, restaurants and schools. 15 minutes to Frisco.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Cripple Creek Drive have any available units?
308 Cripple Creek Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Cripple Creek Drive have?
Some of 308 Cripple Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Cripple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 Cripple Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Cripple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 308 Cripple Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celina.
Does 308 Cripple Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 308 Cripple Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 308 Cripple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Cripple Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Cripple Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 308 Cripple Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 308 Cripple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 Cripple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Cripple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Cripple Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Cripple Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Cripple Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
