308 Cripple Creek Drive

This like new stunning home has everything you need - 5 bedrooms plus a study, a large game room and a media room. Beautiful entryway with Wrought Iron Spindles Grandiose Staircase. Family room has high ceiling with stone fireplace. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter, stainless appliances, center island and plenty of cabinet spaces. Large Master bedroom with sitting area, beautiful bath and spacious walk-in closet. Study has built-in bookcase. Located in Carter Ranch Community with lakes, pool, splash park, playground, greenbelts & Jogging trails. Convenient location, close to shops, restaurants and schools. 15 minutes to Frisco.