832 Thorton Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living area with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Large open kitchen with view to family room. Master suite, with luxury bath includes garden tub, separate shower and dual vanity. Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.