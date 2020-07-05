All apartments in Cedar Hill
832 Thorton Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:25 PM

832 Thorton Drive

832 Thorton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

832 Thorton Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living area with high ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Large open kitchen with view to family room. Master suite, with luxury bath includes garden tub, separate shower and dual vanity. Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 832 Thorton Drive have any available units?
832 Thorton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 Thorton Drive have?
Some of 832 Thorton Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 Thorton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
832 Thorton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 Thorton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 Thorton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 832 Thorton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 832 Thorton Drive offers parking.
Does 832 Thorton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 Thorton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 Thorton Drive have a pool?
No, 832 Thorton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 832 Thorton Drive have accessible units?
No, 832 Thorton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 832 Thorton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 832 Thorton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

