728 Lovern Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

728 Lovern Street

728 Lovern Street · No Longer Available
Location

728 Lovern Street, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Ceramic tile floors adorn entertainment areas. Brick fireplace in living room is cornered making this a great focal point and easy to arrange your furniture. Kitchen features granite counter tops, dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top range, vent a hood, built in microwave and a refrigerator. Master bath en-suite features 2 sinks in vanity, tub, and offers a large walk in closet. There is an upstairs loft area that can be used as an additional living or play area. Home offers a large fenced backyard to enjoy outdoor living.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Lovern Street have any available units?
728 Lovern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Lovern Street have?
Some of 728 Lovern Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Lovern Street currently offering any rent specials?
728 Lovern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Lovern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Lovern Street is pet friendly.
Does 728 Lovern Street offer parking?
No, 728 Lovern Street does not offer parking.
Does 728 Lovern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Lovern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Lovern Street have a pool?
No, 728 Lovern Street does not have a pool.
Does 728 Lovern Street have accessible units?
No, 728 Lovern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Lovern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Lovern Street does not have units with dishwashers.

