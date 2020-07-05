728 Lovern Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Ceramic tile floors adorn entertainment areas. Brick fireplace in living room is cornered making this a great focal point and easy to arrange your furniture. Kitchen features granite counter tops, dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top range, vent a hood, built in microwave and a refrigerator. Master bath en-suite features 2 sinks in vanity, tub, and offers a large walk in closet. There is an upstairs loft area that can be used as an additional living or play area. Home offers a large fenced backyard to enjoy outdoor living.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.