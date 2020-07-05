728 Lovern Street

Amenities
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Ceramic tile floors adorn entertainment areas. Brick fireplace in living room is cornered making this a great focal point and easy to arrange your furniture. Kitchen features granite counter tops, dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top range, vent a hood, built in microwave and a refrigerator. Master bath en-suite features 2 sinks in vanity, tub, and offers a large walk in closet. There is an upstairs loft area that can be used as an additional living or play area. Home offers a large fenced backyard to enjoy outdoor living.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.