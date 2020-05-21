617 Harvest Glen Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym fireplace media room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities accessible gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Huge home for lease in Cedar Hill! This home features three living areas and two dining areas. Formal living and dining room at the entrance of the house. Large family room with corner fireplace. Kitchen overlooks family room with lots of counter space and storage. Large pantry. Breakfast area off of kitchen. All bedrooms upstairs with media room. Master suite as dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice-sized bedrooms. Rear entry two car garage.



Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:

We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.

We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.

We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.

We cannot accept the following pets on any of our properties: Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, German Shepherd, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of pets and vaccine records are required for all pets residing on a property.

Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.