617 Harvest Glen Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:00 PM

617 Harvest Glen Drive

617 Harvest Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

617 Harvest Glen Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
fireplace
media room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Huge home for lease in Cedar Hill! This home features three living areas and two dining areas. Formal living and dining room at the entrance of the house. Large family room with corner fireplace. Kitchen overlooks family room with lots of counter space and storage. Large pantry. Breakfast area off of kitchen. All bedrooms upstairs with media room. Master suite as dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice-sized bedrooms. Rear entry two car garage.

http://pamtexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/2016-IBS.pdf

Our basic qualifying criteria are as follows:
We ask that all applicants make 3 times the monthly rent (gross income). This can include social security income, child support, disability, etc.
We conduct a credit and criminal background check. Any criminal conviction of an applicant will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
We verify the last two places of residency to ensure that sufficient notice and account care was exercised.
We verify current and previous employer to check employment dates and income.
We cannot accept the following pets on any of our properties: Pit bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, German Shepherd, Wolf hybrid, exotic pets or animals. Photos of pets and vaccine records are required for all pets residing on a property.
Smoking is not permitted inside any rental unit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

