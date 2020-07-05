537 King St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 story home in Cedar Hill - https://secure.rently.com/properties/914908?source=marketing

Beautiful 4 Bedroom home with all 4 Bedrooms upstairs along with game room. All rooms are large. This home has a total of 3 living areas and eat in kitchen. Updated inside paint and updated plank flooring downstairs. All bedrooms have carpet. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub and is good sized. Garage opener and fenced yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE2725574)