505 Weaver St.

Nice Single Family Home in Cedar Hill

Nice single story home in Highlands of Cedar Hill. This home has some new inside paint, new plank flooring in 1 living area and new plank in bedrooms. The home has no carpet. The kitchen, dining and baths have ceramic tile. The front living area has a fireplace and area for formal dining table. The good sized kitchen comes with a microwave and has an area for dining table. There is new outside paint and some new fence. Park in rear alley in 2 car garage with opener. Open patio on back. House is all electric. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years to qualify.



