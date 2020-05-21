All apartments in Cedar Hill
431 Breezeway Court

Location

431 Breezeway Court, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Lake Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!

*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Absolutely gorgeous home with numerous updates and upgrades! This home will amaze you with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a very spacious floorplan! Entertain with a wet bar upstairs right outside of the large bonus room that can be used as a game room or media room! All bedrooms offer spacious closets and updated carpet for your comfort and storage. Tour this home today, you won't want to miss out!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Breezeway Court have any available units?
431 Breezeway Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 Breezeway Court have?
Some of 431 Breezeway Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Breezeway Court currently offering any rent specials?
431 Breezeway Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Breezeway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Breezeway Court is pet friendly.
Does 431 Breezeway Court offer parking?
No, 431 Breezeway Court does not offer parking.
Does 431 Breezeway Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Breezeway Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Breezeway Court have a pool?
No, 431 Breezeway Court does not have a pool.
Does 431 Breezeway Court have accessible units?
No, 431 Breezeway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Breezeway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Breezeway Court does not have units with dishwashers.

