202 Ridgecrest Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:29 AM

202 Ridgecrest Drive

202 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

202 Ridgecrest Drive, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
High Pointe

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice single story home on corner lot off High Pointe. New inside paint and new carpet and vinyl. Has plank in main living area.
There is a formal dining along with an eat in kitchen. The bedrooms are split. The living area has a fireplace. House is gas with a gas oven and new microwave. Yard is fenced with several trees. Cedar Hill ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Ridgecrest Drive have any available units?
202 Ridgecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Ridgecrest Drive have?
Some of 202 Ridgecrest Drive's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Ridgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
202 Ridgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Ridgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 Ridgecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 202 Ridgecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 202 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 202 Ridgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Ridgecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 202 Ridgecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 202 Ridgecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 202 Ridgecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Ridgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Ridgecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

