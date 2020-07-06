202 Ridgecrest Drive

Amenities
Nice single story home on corner lot off High Pointe. New inside paint and new carpet and vinyl. Has plank in main living area.
There is a formal dining along with an eat in kitchen. The bedrooms are split. The living area has a fireplace. House is gas with a gas oven and new microwave. Yard is fenced with several trees. Cedar Hill ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.