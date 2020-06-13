/
castroville
41 Apartments for rent in Castroville, TX
Country Villa Apartments
211 Meadow Dr, Castroville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
887 sqft
Welcome home to Country Villa! At Country Villa, we offer a unique living environment. Our community is conveniently located in beautiful, historical Castroville, Texas with its quaint shops and authentic Alsatian foods, culture and atmosphere.
807 NAPLES
807 Naples Street, Castroville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1064 sqft
3 BEDROOM FOR RENT IN CASTROVILLE HISTORIC DISTRICT - 3 BEDROOM IN DOWNTOWN HISTORIC CASTROVILLE! **ALL BILLS INCLUDED** WALKING DISTANCE TO MEDINA RIVER AND TO CITY PARK. EASY ACCESS TO HWY 90.
The Mansions at Briggs Ranch
5565 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,058
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,938
1558 sqft
Units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookup. Community features BBQ grill, coffee bar, dog grooming area, and pool. Situated conveniently close to two award-winning golf courses.
Exeter Place
136 Exeter Place Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1283 sqft
Ultra-modern design and a coveted location in West San Antonio come together for an extraordinary living experience at Exeter Place. Our sophisticated one, two, and three bedroom residences bring you exclusive, high-end living like no other in town.
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$816
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1108 sqft
Convenient location for commuters just off Highway 90. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, washer and dryer hookup and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes BBQ grill, pool, playground and parking.
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$610
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our Texas Hill-Country inspired apartment homes surrounded by native Texas Live Oaks provide seclusion, comfort and a host of amenities.
3114 Thunder Gulch
3114 Thunder Gulch, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
2109 sqft
- Apply at www.propertymanagementsa,com TAR Form, $48 Application fee per occupant over the age of 18. All fields must be completed and legible. Thank you! (RLNE4028323)
284 Texas Mulberry
284 Texas Mulberry, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2005 sqft
VISTAS OF WESTCREEK! CORNER LOT! - REDEEMABLE ON 2ND FULL MONTH OF RENT. READY TO MOVE IN HOME ON A CORNER LOT! NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH WOOD LAMINATE AND TILE THROUGHOUT. ONLY CARPETS IN 2 BEDROOMS. MASTER HAS LARGE WALK IN CLOSET.
2122 Colorado Bend
2122 Colorado Bend, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2348 sqft
Large 2 Story with Game Room! - The first floor is very open with alot of lighting. The stairs to the second floor are extra wide and you are greeted to the game room (20 X 12) which has vaulted ceilings. this home has many upgrades.
1402 DRY EAGLE
1402 Dry Eagle, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1267 sqft
1402 DRY EAGLE Available 07/01/20 Townhouse in far NW San Antonio for rent! - Two story twosome style 3 bedroom, 2 bath in far NW side. Minutes from Lackland AFB and easy access to LP 1604, Hwy 151, and Hwy 90.
11118 Bedazzled
11118 Bedazzled, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
2300 sqft
11118 Bedazzled Available 07/14/20 Wonderful, large home near Lackland AFB - This 2014 Meritage home sits on an oversized lot in this highly desirable community.
12612 Mexican Plum
12612 Mexican Plum, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1744 sqft
Lovely Home Freshly Landscaped with a Big Backyard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
15231 Stagehand Dr
15231 Stagehand Drive, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1873 sqft
Almost NEW LENNAR HOME in excellent condition in Gated Community Potranco Run. Close to Lackland AFB and major HWY. Directly across from the playground and pool.
149 Katherine Way
149 Katherine Way, Medina County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1418 sqft
~Charming 3 BR+study, 2 bath home in Redbird Ranch~Laminate flooring & ceramic tile flooring in living, dining, and kitchen, newer carpet in the bedrooms~Open floor plan & covered patio are great for entertaining!~Stainless steel appliances &
5932 Hindes Stone
5932 Hindes Stone, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1442 sqft
BRAND NEW Single Story 3 bed 2 bath home in prestigious Alamo Ranch. Spacious open-concept kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Separate Shower and Tub in master bath. Covered patio, Shaded Backyard.
11023 Inner Canyon
11023 Inner Canyon, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1553 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5515 Butch Canyon
5515 Butch Canyon, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1553 sqft
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
12643 Moon Stream
12643 Moon Stream, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1385 sqft
Beautiful move-in ready 3 bed, 2 bath home with an open floor plan in a cul-de-sac. Spacious Master Bath has double vanity and separate tub and shower! Located in Northside School District.
12010 BOBBI WAY
12010 Bobbi Way, Bexar County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upstairs Apartment like home. Available NOW!!!!!!Perfect for a small family, Room mates welcomed. New interior 2 bedroom apt ready to fit the right people.
12014 BOBBI WAY
12014 Bobbi Way, Bexar County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Apartment like Duplex with an updated atmosphere. Open Gorgeous Kitchen with lots and lots of cabinets, plenty of counter top space and includes fridge, Ceiling Fans, Outdoor covered patio for your afternoon breaks. Its perfect for you!
802 CAMPION RED
802 Campion Red, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1578 sqft
Located in quiet community of Amhurst. Nice size bedrooms, large laundry area with plenty of storage space. Island Kitchen and all black appliances. Refrigerator with ice maker and water dispenser. Covered patio and privacy fence.
2614 Thunder Gulch
2614 Thunder Gulch, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1446 sqft
Spacious 1 story contemporary home nestled in the desired Champions Park neighborhood. Open floorplan with tile flooring in family room and laminate wood flooring in bedrooms. Kitchen features a decorative backsplash tile. Fridge is included.
12622 Skyline Mesa
12622 Skyline Mesa, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2999 sqft
Wow. Here it is one of the best family homes in the neighborhood. This home is a 4 bedroom with optional 5th bedroom. The master bedroom is downstairs and the remaining bedrooms upstairs.
12243 SIRAGUSA
12243 Siragusa, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1381 sqft
Step into this barely lived in home in sought after community of Lucky Ranch. The home features a new wood-like tile downstairs, fresh paint trought, and new hardware in the kitchen and bathrooms. This open floor plan is great for entertaining.
