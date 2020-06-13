/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM
102 Accessible Apartments for rent in Castle Hills, TX
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Castle Hills
26 Units Available
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Hills
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
12 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$736
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Lockhill Estates
36 Units Available
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Results within 5 miles of Castle Hills
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
38 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
56 Units Available
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
927 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments feature wood inspired flooring, brand new energy-efficient black appliances, bathroom vanity lighting and more. The community features a lagoon-style pool, tiered waterfall and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
38 Units Available
Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$625
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1096 sqft
Come see why our residents love living at Fairways V! With so many great floor plans to choose from and a highly desired location, you won't want to leave! Centrally located in the Medical Center, there are plenty of restaurants and great shopping
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
35 Units Available
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$906
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,052
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1192 sqft
The District at Medical Center is a new luxury apartment community for professionals and executives located in the heart of the Medical District in San Antonio, Texas.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
$
Oak Park - Northwood
3 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vance Jackson
12 Units Available
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
910 sqft
Traditional homes in a leafy community with breathtaking views, close to Interstate 10 and Hobby Middle School. Central air conditioning in rooms. Planned resident activities and premier relocation program. Cable and internet ready.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters close to San Antonio International Airport, US Highway 281, and I-410. Units feature a patio or balcony, microwave, ceiling fans, and air conditioning. Communal amenities include valet, pool, and parking.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vance Jackson
17 Units Available
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1092 sqft
Residents have access to an abundance of amenities, including a volleyball court, media room and hot tub, when they move to this community. Units are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Right off McDermott Freeway.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
$
Eckhert Crossing
15 Units Available
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$670
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
943 sqft
Silver Creek Apartments is your home for quaint, charmed living in San Antonio. Our community offers a sparkling pool and fitness center. Our apartments boast walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Monte Vista
2 Units Available
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Belknap Arms in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
41 Units Available
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1225 sqft
Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, guest suites, a dog park, a coffee bar and a fitness center. The I-10 is nearby, offering easy access to downtown San Antonio and its entertainment options and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
68 Units Available
Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1440 sqft
Welcome to Birwood Heights, San Antonio's inspired apartment community. Designed with a splash of luxury, Birwood Heights is ideal for those seeking a home full of style, comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
42 Units Available
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
818 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1193 sqft
Located near Interstate 10 close to the University of Texas at San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta. Pet-friendly apartment community amenities include dog park and basketball court. Recently renovated units feature dishwashers and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Vance Jackson
33 Units Available
Joule
10707 W Ih 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$679
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
882 sqft
A modern community within minutes of IH-10. Near the 1604 Loop. The community is pet-friendly. Homes offer washer and dryer hookups, modern kitchens, and spacious layouts. Two pools and a renovated clubhouse on-site.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1823 sqft
Come home to Cortland Walker Ranch! Here you will find everything you've dreamed of! Our residents enjoy nearby parks, direct access to hiking/biking trails, resort-style pool, and hot tub, washer and dryer included in every apartment, sand
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
15 Units Available
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Salado Springs Apartments offers a beautiful resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour full-access sauna and spa, billiards room, 24-hour fitness center and MORE! After a long day of leisure throughout our community's amenities, you'll enjoy retreating
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:43am
$
23 Units Available
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1259 sqft
Units feature W/D hookup, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Residents enjoy communal pool, gym, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, just minutes from downtown.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
15 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$770
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$781
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from Wurzbach Parkway and SilverHorn Golf Club, this pet-friendly community offers a swimming pool, gym and cookout area. The large apartments feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown San Antonio
22 Units Available
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,086
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1157 sqft
Off I-35 and I-37. True luxury living in Downtown San Antonio. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Similar Pages
Castle Hills 1 BedroomsCastle Hills 2 BedroomsCastle Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCastle Hills 3 BedroomsCastle Hills Accessible ApartmentsCastle Hills Apartments with Balcony
Castle Hills Apartments with GarageCastle Hills Apartments with GymCastle Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCastle Hills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCastle Hills Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX