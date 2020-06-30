All apartments in Castle Hills
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:57 PM

216 Herweck Drive

216 Herweck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

216 Herweck Drive, Castle Hills, TX 78213

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
internet access
From the stunning entry, two large living areas & formal dining, to the gorgeous double covered patio and pool, this home is perfect for entertaining! The over-sized island kitchen has room enough for all the chefs in your family. Guest suite includes large on-suite sitting room with outside access that could be a private office or nursery. Recent upgrades include new stainless appliances, wood look flooring, and designer light fixtures. Centrally located with easy access to downtown and the Medical Center.
AVAILABLE NOW! 5 bedroom home with beautiful in ground pool. Guest Suite or 2 downstairs Master Bedrooms! Large family room & designer kitchen. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications everyone over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Herweck Drive have any available units?
216 Herweck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Hills, TX.
What amenities does 216 Herweck Drive have?
Some of 216 Herweck Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Herweck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Herweck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Herweck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Herweck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 216 Herweck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 216 Herweck Drive offers parking.
Does 216 Herweck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Herweck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Herweck Drive have a pool?
Yes, 216 Herweck Drive has a pool.
Does 216 Herweck Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Herweck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Herweck Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Herweck Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Herweck Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 Herweck Drive has units with air conditioning.

