216 Herweck Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite internet access

From the stunning entry, two large living areas & formal dining, to the gorgeous double covered patio and pool, this home is perfect for entertaining! The over-sized island kitchen has room enough for all the chefs in your family. Guest suite includes large on-suite sitting room with outside access that could be a private office or nursery. Recent upgrades include new stainless appliances, wood look flooring, and designer light fixtures. Centrally located with easy access to downtown and the Medical Center.

AVAILABLE NOW! 5 bedroom home with beautiful in ground pool. Guest Suite or 2 downstairs Master Bedrooms! Large family room & designer kitchen. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications everyone over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120