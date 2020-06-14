39 Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX with gym
"Well I guess you were right. / The Bluebonnets are worth the drive and / Now I'm here in Canyon Lake alone. / I know you came here / When you were down and feeling blue. / And it helped you sort out the pieces on your own." --Roger Creager, "Fun All Wrong"
Home to over 21,000 residents and a growing favorite for vacationers alike, Canyon Lake is the type of town a person can easily fall in love with. For most people, the thought of moving here is cause enough for excitement. The hard work of finding an apartment on the other hand not so much. If you're looking forward to the big move but are unsure about the logistics of finding places for rent in Canyon Lake, you're in luck. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Canyon Lake renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.