Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Burnet, TX with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
207 Elm
207 E Elm St, Burnet, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment Available, No Dogs Allowed, Just 4 Blocks From The Burnet Town Square. Schools, Grocery Shopping, Post Office Just Blocks Away Without Any Stoplights Or Busy Traffic. Hardware Store, Restaurants And YMCA Also Close By.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
813 Mildred
813 Mildred St, Burnet, TX
Studio
$825
840 sqft
Spacious two bedroom, one bath unit with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Single story unit. Located at the back of the fourplex for more privacy. Over 840 square feet of living space. Sorry no pets.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
705 N Hill
705 North Hill Street, Burnet, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1484 sqft
Spacious home with three bedrooms, two baths and a big bonus room - could be used as a fourth sleeping area, office or gameroom. Large corner lot with fenced back yard. Single car garage with opener.
Results within 5 miles of Burnet

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4700 N Hwy 281
4700 US Route 281, Burnet County, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
400 sqft
For lease: Fully furnished TINY house; approx 400 sq.ft. Kitchen, full bath, living/dining combo, stackable washer & dryer, bed in sleeping loft. All utilities paid. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. One occupant, only.
Results within 10 miles of Burnet
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
26 Units Available
Homestead at Mormon Mill
1301 Max Copeland Drive, Marble Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore a unique community created with a passion for quality. The Homestead at Mormon Mill promotes a relaxed atmosphere with modern rustic luxury living where you can feel at home.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1706 Broadway
1706 Broadway Street, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
Nice Mobile Home with lots of Privacy for Lease. Going on 5 Years Old. Beautiful Huge Pecan Trees in the Back with Plenty of Room to Park Trailers, Equipment. New Carpet. Some Furnishing can Stay if Needed.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
306 Avenue E
306 Avenue E, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1544 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath home with sunroom and large deck. Over 1500 square feet of living space. This house will be ready for move in August 7.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
120 Dove
120 Dove Ln, Meadowlakes, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2050 sqft
Immaculate rental home located in the Meadowlakes Subdivision. 3/2/2 with an office/bonus room. Fenced back yard.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
518 Avenue F
518 Avenue F, Marble Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1314 sqft
Quaint cottage charm with many updates. Recently refinished original hardwood floors in the living room and first bedroom. Shiplap in the kitchen and bedroom. Three bedrooms and two baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Burnet, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Burnet renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

