Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

269 Apartments for rent in West Lake Hills, TX with balcony

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
601 Buckeye TRL
601 Buckeye Trail, West Lake Hills, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1936 sqft
Great opportunity to rent in the heart of West Lake Hills. This true Mid-Century Modern home has been updated but maintains all it???s original charm! You will love how the bright and open floor plan lives.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
710 Windsong TRL
710 Windsong Trail, West Lake Hills, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3919 sqft
Price reduced! Gorgeous 2-story brick home in Eanes ISD in a quiet street, Private backyard, covered deck, Large trees.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Barton Hills
32 Units Available
Skyline at Barton Creek
1300 Spyglass Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,099
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
933 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include pool, tennis courts, and community garden. Residents live in units with patio/balcony, dishwasher, and washer dryer hookup. Great location close to the Barton Creek Greenbelt and Violet Crown Trail.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
31 Units Available
Westerly 360
2500 Walsh Tarlton Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2195 sqft
Luxury apartments and townhomes with contemporary finishes and energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy use of grilling stations, bocce court and yoga studio. By Barton Creek Square Mall and Lady Bird Lake.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Deep Eddy
33 Units Available
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,481
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1185 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lions Municipal Golf Course, MoPac Expressway, O'Henry Middle School, Red Bud Trail, Town Lake, Deep Eddy Municipal Pool, Twin Oaks Shopping Center, and Paramont Theatre. Pet-friendly community with UT Shuttle, washer & dryer in every apartment, and recycling center.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1509 Bay Hill Drive
1509 Bay Hill Drive, Lost Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2258 sqft
SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! Amazing Hills of Lost Creek Location - Beautiful remodel! Wood flooring, Updated Baths, and Kitchen! SS appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters+Farmhouse sink; Luxurious Master Bath frameless shower and soaking tub.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Bulian Ln # A
203 Bulian Lane, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1390 sqft
New Price! 1 story with fenced yard, covered patio & wood deck in back. Exemplary Eanes ISD schools. Close to MoPac & Loop 360. Lots of shopping, banking & restaurants.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3208 Twinberry CV
3208 Twinberry Cove, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
On quiet Cul-de-sac with its character, you find this fabulous home!! easy walk-in distance to shops & EANES schools,5 min to Downtown Formal living & dining, with fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
3418 Pinnacle Dr.
3418 Pinnacle Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1621 sqft
House- Thoroughly remodeled with modern finishes and immaculate attention to detail. Functional floor plan ideal for entertaining. Composite deck overlooks large private back yard and woods beyond.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2009 Cerca Viejo WAY
2009 Cerca Viejo Way, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4077 sqft
You can live in this Jauregui-built parade of homes property. 4bed/3.5bath featuring soaring ceilings, huge windows, and hardwood floors. First-floor master and office. Huge kitchen great for entertaining. 3 beds and second living up.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Barton Hills
1 Unit Available
1306 Spyglass Dr 75584
1306 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
665 sqft
$1,310 | 1Bdrm | Greenbelt Access | Elevator | Gym - Property Id: 126163 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Barton Hills
1 Unit Available
1308 Spyglass Dr 75584
1308 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
540 sqft
1BD $1,210 | Greenbelt Access | Elevator | DogPark - Property Id: 126159 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Barton Hills
1 Unit Available
1302 Spyglass Dr 75584
1302 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1010 sqft
2Bd/2Ba | $1720 | Greenbelt Access | *Fenced Yards - Property Id: 126185 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Barton Hills
1 Unit Available
1304 Spyglass Dr 75584
1304 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
790 sqft
$1439 Rent | 2Bd/1Ba | Elevator | Greenbelt Access - Property Id: 126166 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Barton Hills
1 Unit Available
1301 Spyglass Dr 75584
1301 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,155
400 sqft
Studio Near Barton Crk Grnbelt, Town Lake & Zilker - Property Id: 126153 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Barton Hills
1 Unit Available
1303 Spyglass Dr 75584
1303 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,155
400 sqft
$1155 Studio | Greenbelt Access | Elevator | Gym - Property Id: 126152 Community Amenities: * GREENBELT ACCESS * ELEVATOR * Public Transportation, Sundeck, Bark Park, Hammock Parks, Grill & Picnic Area, Clubhouse with Coffee Bar, Covered Parking,
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Barton Hills
109 Units Available
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,043
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,147
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Bouldin Creek
37 Units Available
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,650
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1617 sqft
Close to Colorado River, Butler Park, Auditorium Shores, South Congress, 2nd Street District, Barton Springs Pool, and Long Center for the Performing Arts. 10' ceilings and 8' doors, built-in speakers in living room, infinity edge pool, and direct access to Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trails and kayaking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
East Oak Hill
42 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1248 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
East Cesar Chavez
3 Units Available
Indie
1630 E 6th St, Austin, TX
Studio
$994
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature quartz countertops, luxury murphy bed and wood style flooring. Community has a fitness center, clubhouse and open-air lobby. Located close to Vintage Heart Cafe, Stretch Yoga and Redbird Pilates.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Downtown Austin
36 Units Available
Seven
615 W 7th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,623
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,816
1319 sqft
In the heart of downtown Austin. Close to I-35, MoPac Expressway, University of Texas Austin, Texas Capitol, Colorado River, Austin Public Library, Wooldridge Square, 9th Street BMX Dirt Jumps/Trails. Complimentary Whole Foods delivery, spa bath, 14' ceilings, infinity pool, valet dry cleaning.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Travis Heights
12 Units Available
Cascade
1221 Algarita Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$996
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
912 sqft
Sleek homes with brand-new cabinetry, modern bath fixtures and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include two resort style pools, lounge and barbecue area, yoga space and 24-hour fitness center. Near the Boardwalk Trail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
Bouldin Creek
3 Units Available
Willows
600 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,261
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
876 sqft
Trendy Austin neighborhood with stunning views of downtown. Relax in your recently renovated apartment with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a private patio or balcony. Bike storage and parking at this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
Brentwood
8 Units Available
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,436
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the MoPac Expressway, Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, Highland Park Elementary, Lamar Middle School, McCallum High School, and Perry Park. Highlights include a lap pool, multi-level parking garage, ground floor retail, spa-inspired baths, walk-in closets, on-site recycling, and access to public transportation.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Lake Hills, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Lake Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

