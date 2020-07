Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Comfortable three bedroom, one and one-half bath home located on the north side of Burnet behind Storm's Drive In. Fenced yard with covered back porch and storage building. Single car carport. Master bedroom has its own half bath attached. JOAN BLANKENSHIP, LREB, IS A PARTNER IN TJM PROPERTIES, LP, OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.