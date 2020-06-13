49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Burleson, TX
For a fairly small city, especially by Texas standards, there is a lot of talent in this town! Both Kelly Clarkson, winner of American Idol, and Liz Lee, reality star of the show My Life as Liz, hail from Burleson.
With a thriving economy that has placed Burleson on a number of top ten "places to live" lists, this community is a great place to make a home. Burleson has managed to find a great balance, allowing it to be both business friendly as well as people friendly. It also strives to be environmentally friendly and has set aside more than 300 acres for parks. This is especially nice when you factor in that this part of Texas generally has mild winters, making outdoor recreation feasible nearly the entire year. Just try and find a place with a swimming pool; Texas summers are notoriously hot and humid, so a cool dip will feel nice. See more
Finding an apartment in Burleson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.