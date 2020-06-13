Apartment List
/
TX
/
burleson
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

49 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Burleson, TX

Finding an apartment in Burleson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
35 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,071
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,622
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.
Results within 5 miles of Burleson
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
The Parks of Deer Creek
26 Units Available
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Enjoy a volleyball court, dog park and playground on-site. Easy access to I-35W. Just 12 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
115 Units Available
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1439 sqft
Welcome home brand new lux living at The Trails at Summer Creek Apartments in gorgeous Fort Worth, TX! We offer brand new, condo finished, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Four Seasons at Clear Creek
1500 Four Seasons Ln, Everman, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$969
1078 sqft
Perfectly nestled within a quiet, rural location, providing access to every imaginable convenience. Within minutes residents can hop on 35W or 20, and be on their way to downtown Fort Worth, Crowley and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Hallmark-Camelot
25 Units Available
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
913 sqft
Welcome home to Park West, a gated community with lush landscape and beautiful trees around the property. The community is within minutes from fine dining, shopping centers and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated April 29 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$961
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,106
1156 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,233
1300 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Sycamore Center Villas brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
607 W Atchley Avenue
607 West Atchley Drive, Alvarado, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
Cozy home with new flooring and new paint. Large yard for children and pets. Alley access. Easy access to 35.

1 of 29

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
5508 Grand Ranch Drive
5508 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Get the space you have been looking for in this beautiful over a 1-acre lot, with 4 beds, 2 baths, in Joshua Schools.  Many updates throughout, including new carpet, new AC system, fresh paint, steel siding.
Results within 10 miles of Burleson
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
84 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,050
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hulen Mall
10 Units Available
Chisholm Ranch Apartments
5100 River Valley Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Fort Worth close to highways, shops and restaurants as well as hiking trails. Renovations include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1202 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
City View
43 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Overton South
38 Units Available
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1234 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Overton South
32 Units Available
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1030 sqft
At Copperfield, you'll find a community dedicated to comfort and luxury. We've redesigned apartment living to put the space where you want it most! Offering one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Overton South
13 Units Available
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$753
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
929 sqft
Luxury pool with pocket gardens. Resident lounge with billiards. Every floor plan has a walk-in closet and off-balcony storage. One mile to I-20 and Chisholm Parkway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
967 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
12 Units Available
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The lifestyle you've been looking for can be found at Falcon Lakes! Welcome to Falcon Lakes Apartment Homes, Arlington's premier luxury community! Our upscale community was meticulously planned for a luxurious lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Oakridge Terrace
82 Units Available
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$772
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
12 Units Available
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
976 sqft
WELCOME HOME The Park at LeBlanc Apartments is a beautiful community offering stylish and luxurious one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
City View
56 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Paschal
75 Units Available
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1095 sqft
"Introducing Magnolia at University Heights apartment homes. A boutique apartment community located on Stanley Avenue, less than a mile from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
City Guide for Burleson, TX

For a fairly small city, especially by Texas standards, there is a lot of talent in this town! Both Kelly Clarkson, winner of American Idol, and Liz Lee, reality star of the show My Life as Liz, hail from Burleson.

With a thriving economy that has placed Burleson on a number of top ten "places to live" lists, this community is a great place to make a home. Burleson has managed to find a great balance, allowing it to be both business friendly as well as people friendly. It also strives to be environmentally friendly and has set aside more than 300 acres for parks. This is especially nice when you factor in that this part of Texas generally has mild winters, making outdoor recreation feasible nearly the entire year. Just try and find a place with a swimming pool; Texas summers are notoriously hot and humid, so a cool dip will feel nice. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Burleson, TX

Finding an apartment in Burleson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Burleson 1 BedroomsBurleson 2 BedroomsBurleson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurleson 3 BedroomsBurleson Accessible Apartments
Burleson Apartments under $1,100Burleson Apartments with BalconyBurleson Apartments with GarageBurleson Apartments with GymBurleson Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Burleson Apartments with ParkingBurleson Apartments with PoolBurleson Apartments with Washer-DryerBurleson Dog Friendly ApartmentsBurleson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TX
White Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary