accessible apartments
14 Accessible Apartments for rent in Burleson, TX
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
24 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Results within 10 miles of Burleson
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
85 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,050
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakridge Terrace
83 Units Available
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$717
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$772
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
City View
56 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Verified
1 of 77
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Paschal
75 Units Available
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1095 sqft
"Introducing Magnolia at University Heights apartment homes. A boutique apartment community located on Stanley Avenue, less than a mile from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
Candle Ridge West
5 Units Available
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes covered parking, 24-hour monitored security and pool. Apartments feature garbage disposal, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located just steps from the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
City View
42 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1234 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Cleburne Terrace
1661 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments featuring crown molding, larger kitchens, and accent walls. On-site pool, volleyball and basketball court, dog park, and business center. Guest suites available. Playground and 24-hour gym available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
City View
19 Units Available
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1385 sqft
Imagine: cliff-side views, easy access to major highways and all the amenities and upgrades a person could want. That's what you'll get at Mirador Apartments, the finest luxury apartments in Southwest Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southland Terrace
7 Units Available
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,141
1078 sqft
Suburban-living just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Our 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes boast fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer connections, window coverings and more. Serenity or activity, Woodmont residents have their choice!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
352 Units Available
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1426 sqft
At our luxury apartments in Fort Worth, TX, discover everything you want in your next home. Inside each apartment, you’ll find tall nine-foot ceilings and plenty of stylish features.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Meadows of Candleridge
6 Units Available
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1022 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, carpet, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Great location near shops, dining and entertainment. Community has swimming pools, courtyard and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated April 29 at 04:28pm
$
Byers Mccart
6 Units Available
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,399
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
729 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Here at Loft Vue we offer young professionals, families and students alike a living experience that is sure to impress not only yourself, but your friends and family too! These luxury Fort Worth apartments are a short commute to TCU campus, Downtown
