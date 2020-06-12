/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
35 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Burleson, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1036 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1174 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
947 sqft
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.
Results within 5 miles of Burleson
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1172 sqft
Welcome home brand new lux living at The Trails at Summer Creek Apartments in gorgeous Fort Worth, TX! We offer brand new, condo finished, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
The Parks of Deer Creek
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
940 sqft
Spacious homes with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Enjoy a volleyball court, dog park and playground on-site. Easy access to I-35W. Just 12 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Hallmark-Camelot
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
913 sqft
Welcome home to Park West, a gated community with lush landscape and beautiful trees around the property. The community is within minutes from fine dining, shopping centers and entertainment.
Last updated April 29 at 02:22pm
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$961
986 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Sycamore Center Villas brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Results within 10 miles of Burleson
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
City View
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
City View
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
City View
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
978 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1329 sqft
Industrial-style apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, community kitchen and lounge with fire pit. Soak up nature at nearby Katherine Rose Memorial Park. Near US 287.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Hunter's Ridge
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
City View
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
982 sqft
Community includes two pools, grilling stations, and fitness center. Apartments offer wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite counters. Located 5 miles from grocery stores, clothing shopping, and schools. About 1.5 miles from Oakmont Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
999 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southland Terrace
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$980
892 sqft
Suburban-living just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Our 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes boast fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer connections, window coverings and more. Serenity or activity, Woodmont residents have their choice!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Overton South
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
929 sqft
Luxury pool with pocket gardens. Resident lounge with billiards. Every floor plan has a walk-in closet and off-balcony storage. One mile to I-20 and Chisholm Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
931 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1108 sqft
A recently renovated community with modern light fixtures, faux wood floors and black appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, garage and gym provided. Fireplaces in some homes. Fantastic location near local amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
City View
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1087 sqft
Discover a European-inspired lifestyle right in the heart of Texas at Siena Apartments. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, our luxurious apartments feature Spanish-tile roofing, modern interiors and several amenities you won't find anywhere else.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
976 sqft
WELCOME HOME The Park at LeBlanc Apartments is a beautiful community offering stylish and luxurious one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1153 sqft
At our luxury apartments in Fort Worth, TX, discover everything you want in your next home. Inside each apartment, you’ll find tall nine-foot ceilings and plenty of stylish features.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
City View
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1147 sqft
Imagine: cliff-side views, easy access to major highways and all the amenities and upgrades a person could want. That's what you'll get at Mirador Apartments, the finest luxury apartments in Southwest Fort Worth.
