30267 Running Deer Drive

Available for move in as of 12/01/18. Very nice single story home w/4 beds & 3 full baths in the Smithson Valley MS/HS district. Updated Kitchen. Master bedroom & bath professionally added. Split bedroom layout. Big 14x23 Family Room w/FP & built-ins. Two HVAC systems & plumbed for water softener. Double car garage w/opener. Corner lot, almost an acre w/HUGE fenced back yard & oversize Deck. Storage shed to remain. A great place for the family w/excellent Comal schools. Owner/Manager. Pet restrictions are in place: no multiple pets and no large/aggressive breed dogs, please.