Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30267 Running Deer Drive

30267 Running Deer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30267 Running Deer Drive, Bulverde, TX 78163

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for move in as of 12/01/18. Very nice single story home w/4 beds & 3 full baths in the Smithson Valley MS/HS district. Updated Kitchen. Master bedroom & bath professionally added. Split bedroom layout. Big 14x23 Family Room w/FP & built-ins. Two HVAC systems & plumbed for water softener. Double car garage w/opener. Corner lot, almost an acre w/HUGE fenced back yard & oversize Deck. Storage shed to remain. A great place for the family w/excellent Comal schools. Owner/Manager. Pet restrictions are in place: no multiple pets and no large/aggressive breed dogs, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30267 Running Deer Drive have any available units?
30267 Running Deer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bulverde, TX.
What amenities does 30267 Running Deer Drive have?
Some of 30267 Running Deer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30267 Running Deer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30267 Running Deer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30267 Running Deer Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30267 Running Deer Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30267 Running Deer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30267 Running Deer Drive offers parking.
Does 30267 Running Deer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30267 Running Deer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30267 Running Deer Drive have a pool?
No, 30267 Running Deer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30267 Running Deer Drive have accessible units?
No, 30267 Running Deer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30267 Running Deer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30267 Running Deer Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 30267 Running Deer Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30267 Running Deer Drive has units with air conditioning.
