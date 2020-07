Amenities

Come see this beautiful, spacious, well-kept home that offers an open floor plan, high ceilings, and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen is well-equipped and offers many spacious cabinets, island, and breakfast bar. Many windows to let the natural light in. Huge master walk in closet! Property sits along many trees and you even can walk down the backyard to your own running creek to sit and enjoy!