Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court volleyball court 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments online portal package receiving

The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area. Our biggest perk? We are located five minutes from Blinn College, Texas A&M, and The Rellis Campus. We invite you to kick back in the comfort of your apartment complete with contemporary kitchens featuring energy-efficient appliances, expansive walk-in closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Our two sparkling swimming pools, outdoor fitness center, children's playground, and sport court will suit your every need for that extra boost of entertainment. And don't fret about storage ever again with our 10x10 storage units available for rent. Whether you are looking for off-campus student housing or are just in the market for affordable apartment living with all of the amenities, The Retreat at 2818 is your retreat from the busy-ness!