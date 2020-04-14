All apartments in Bryan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:24 AM

Retreat at 2818

3301 Providence Ave · (979) 364-0487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX 77803

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-512 · Avail. Aug 31

$659

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 12-1211 · Avail. Aug 3

$659

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 9-914 · Avail. Sep 1

$659

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-1411 · Avail. Aug 16

$755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 11-1103 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 15-1505 · Avail. Aug 14

$815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at 2818.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
24hr laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area. Our biggest perk? We are located five minutes from Blinn College, Texas A&M, and The Rellis Campus. We invite you to kick back in the comfort of your apartment complete with contemporary kitchens featuring energy-efficient appliances, expansive walk-in closets, and in-unit washer and dryer. Our two sparkling swimming pools, outdoor fitness center, children's playground, and sport court will suit your every need for that extra boost of entertainment. And don't fret about storage ever again with our 10x10 storage units available for rent. Whether you are looking for off-campus student housing or are just in the market for affordable apartment living with all of the amenities, The Retreat at 2818 is your retreat from the busy-ness!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (1 bedroom) $500 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Deposit insurance option available $100 for $400 and $125 for $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Open parking. we also have a reserved parking program.
Storage Details: On site 10X10 storage garages for rent

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Retreat at 2818 have any available units?
Retreat at 2818 has 11 units available starting at $659 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at 2818 have?
Some of Retreat at 2818's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at 2818 currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at 2818 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at 2818 pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at 2818 is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at 2818 offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at 2818 offers parking.
Does Retreat at 2818 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at 2818 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at 2818 have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at 2818 has a pool.
Does Retreat at 2818 have accessible units?
No, Retreat at 2818 does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at 2818 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at 2818 has units with dishwashers.

