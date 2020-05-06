All apartments in Bryan
4105 Milton
4105 Milton

4105 Milton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4105 Milton Street, Bryan, TX 77803
Margaret Wallace

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
some paid utils
Nice House with large private yard - Property Id: 298517

Large Open Kitchen with view to large Living Room. Nice spacious laundry room off of Kitchen. Covered Double Car port and Covered front porch. New tile flooring in most rooms. Serious inquiries only must complete and return rental application to cbhandwriting@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298517
Property Id 298517

(RLNE5850267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Milton have any available units?
4105 Milton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryan, TX.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 Milton have?
Some of 4105 Milton's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Milton currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Milton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Milton pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 Milton is pet friendly.
Does 4105 Milton offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Milton does offer parking.
Does 4105 Milton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Milton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Milton have a pool?
No, 4105 Milton does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Milton have accessible units?
No, 4105 Milton does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Milton have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 Milton does not have units with dishwashers.
