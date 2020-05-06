3695 Holick Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Looking for a 4 bedroom home in a great location? Come see this fantastic 4 bed 2 bath two story home with a large covered front porch! Features include stained concrete floors, granite countertops, open floor plan, great natural light throughout, large bedrooms and More! Conveniently located to shopping and dining, this home is truly a Must See! Refrigerator, washer and dryer will remain.This home is located on North side of Century Square, 2 private offices attached to the 2 upstairs bedrooms

LAST PICTURE OF GREY KITCHEN---the house WILL be remodeled and the floors and wall color will match the picture.