Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:35 PM

3695 Holick Lane

3695 Holick Lane · (337) 397-2089
Location

3695 Holick Lane, Bryan, TX 77801

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1652 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Looking for a 4 bedroom home in a great location? Come see this fantastic 4 bed 2 bath two story home with a large covered front porch! Features include stained concrete floors, granite countertops, open floor plan, great natural light throughout, large bedrooms and More! Conveniently located to shopping and dining, this home is truly a Must See! Refrigerator, washer and dryer will remain.This home is located on North side of Century Square, 2 private offices attached to the 2 upstairs bedrooms
LAST PICTURE OF GREY KITCHEN---the house WILL be remodeled and the floors and wall color will match the picture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3695 Holick Lane have any available units?
3695 Holick Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 3695 Holick Lane have?
Some of 3695 Holick Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3695 Holick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3695 Holick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3695 Holick Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3695 Holick Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 3695 Holick Lane offer parking?
No, 3695 Holick Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3695 Holick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3695 Holick Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3695 Holick Lane have a pool?
No, 3695 Holick Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3695 Holick Lane have accessible units?
No, 3695 Holick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3695 Holick Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3695 Holick Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
