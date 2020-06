Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Available 07/20/20 Pre-leasing for late July or August. Completely remodeled house within biking distance of Texas A&M and close to Blinn. House features updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. It has refinished original hardwood floors and 3 totally new bathrooms with granite counters. House will have new interior and exterior paint as well as an awesome bar and a large laundry room with full size W/D. It also has a large fenced yard. HVAC replaced in 2016. House is currently being remodeled. Some pics are samples of similar properties. This property allows 1 animal up to 20 lbs with pet deposit and pet rent. $2000 deposit.



(RLNE5796781)