Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

1803 Trent Available 08/14/20 1803 Trent - FALL PRELEASE!!! Come home to this traditional style 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home featuring, a brick gas start fireplace in the large living room with vaulted ceilings and a built-in desk with shelves. Master bedroom features a built-in vanity and walk-in closets. Large windows in the kitchen let in plenty of natural light onto the all the cabinet space the kitchen has to offer. Partially converted garage, will be easy to make back into a usable space for your cars. Enjoy the warm summer evenings on the back deck. 1428 square feet of gross living area above grade-information is from the FHA appraisal deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE4693688)