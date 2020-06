Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning carpet

IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!

Family home near downtown Bryan. Features large back yard, 2 car garage, plenty of parking and good sized bedrooms. This home has a true master bed/bath with vaulted ceilings, crown molding, and spacious kitchen. Washer and Dryer provided. The carpet and paint is less than two years old. The A/C unit is less than a year old.