Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:52 PM

120 Waverly Dr

120 Waverly Drive · (979) 696-4464
Location

120 Waverly Drive, Bryan, TX 77801

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4.5 baths, $2400 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,400

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2242 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 07/15/20 Just built! This charming 5 bedroom/4.5 bathroom, 2-story house is located minutes from Texas A&M and minutes from downtown Bryan. The house has many windows throughout, and the common area has a 2-story ceiling with skylights to bring in lots of natural light. Four of the bedrooms have windows on two different walls. The kitchen is open to the dining area and the common area. It has all stainless appliances, granite countertops, a large work island, and a spacious pantry. The washer and dryer are located off of the kitchen in a closed off area, and there is a large storage space under the stairs. There is a front and back porch and a privacy fence that encloses the back yard.

(RLNE4155623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Waverly Dr have any available units?
120 Waverly Dr has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Waverly Dr have?
Some of 120 Waverly Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Waverly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
120 Waverly Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Waverly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Waverly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 120 Waverly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 120 Waverly Dr does offer parking.
Does 120 Waverly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Waverly Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Waverly Dr have a pool?
No, 120 Waverly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 120 Waverly Dr have accessible units?
No, 120 Waverly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Waverly Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Waverly Dr has units with dishwashers.
