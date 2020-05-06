120 Waverly Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 07/15/20 Just built! This charming 5 bedroom/4.5 bathroom, 2-story house is located minutes from Texas A&M and minutes from downtown Bryan. The house has many windows throughout, and the common area has a 2-story ceiling with skylights to bring in lots of natural light. Four of the bedrooms have windows on two different walls. The kitchen is open to the dining area and the common area. It has all stainless appliances, granite countertops, a large work island, and a spacious pantry. The washer and dryer are located off of the kitchen in a closed off area, and there is a large storage space under the stairs. There is a front and back porch and a privacy fence that encloses the back yard.



