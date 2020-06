Amenities

AVAILABLE IN JULY! 1004 Verde is a townhome style 4-plex located in Bryan just off of 2818. Close to the new Wal-Mart shopping center and the TAMU RELLIS Campus. This two-story floorplan has living and kitchen, utility room downstairs. Bedrooms and bathroom are located upstairs. Washer and dryer provided! Excellent property at a great value. A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. (Photos & virtual tour of adjacent unit, finishes & flooring may vary)