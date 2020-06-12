/
2 bedroom apartments
128 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brushy Creek, TX
Cat Hollow
1 Unit Available
16100 S Great Oaks DR
16100 Great Oaks Drive, Brushy Creek, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1256 sqft
Come experience low-maintenance living at its best. Gated, 2 bed/2.5 bath condo. Approx 1,217 sqft. Comes with refrigerator & W/D, as well. Both bedrooms and W/D are upstairs. Small, enclosed back yard which is mowed by the HOA.
29 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1148 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
44 Units Available
Sycamore Springs
9801 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1072 sqft
Contemporary homes with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Plenty of community offerings, including a basketball court and grilling station. Shop at Lakeline Mall or tour Austin Aquarium (both are nearby).
58 Units Available
Springs at Lakeline
9239 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1118 sqft
A new apartment community with private townhome-style entries, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Convenient access to I-45 and Route 183. Minutes from Forest North Elementary School.
44 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1264 sqft
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
22 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1127 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
244 Units Available
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1286 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Find your Rhythm in the booming North Austin neighborhood.
8 Units Available
Rock 35
1500 N Interstate Hwy 35, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
909 sqft
Easy commute to Austin on nearby I-35 and I-45. Updated interiors with granite-style countertops, designer bathrooms and black appliance packages. On-site fitness center, pool and complimentary Wi-Fi.
19 Units Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1104 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
38 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1172 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
One Sam Bass
5 Units Available
Brushy Creek Village Apts.
1101 Sam Bass Cir, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
875 sqft
Park-like living convenient to I-35 and all of greater Austin. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with faux hardwood floors and electric appliances. Close to the Round Rock Premium Outlet stores.
49 Units Available
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1047 sqft
Upscale living with gourmet kitchens featuring granite-style countertops and stainless steel appliances. Custom fitness center and gaming lounge on site. Patio and balconies available. Pet friendly with 24-hour maintenance. Minutes from Highway 183 and I-35.
11 Units Available
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1040 sqft
Stunning homes just northwest of Austin. Beautifully designed units offer spacious floor plans, and grounds include a sparkling swimming pool as well as pet-comfort stations to keep Fido cool and comfortable.
Milwood
39 Units Available
Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1043 sqft
Located close to Robinson Park and just to the west of the 183. Luxurious apartments include a dishwasher, a patio or balcony, and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Pool and concierge available.
25 Units Available
Polo Club
8519 Cahill Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
860 sqft
Spacious, well-laid-out community with lush green areas, fantastic views, and a multi-level pool. Updated apartments feature ceramic tile, large living spaces, wood-burning fireplaces and French doors.
Crystal Park
9 Units Available
Crest Round Rock
610 Greenhill Dr, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1015 sqft
At Crest Round Rock, we don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call Crest Round Rock home.
57 Units Available
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1186 sqft
This is where luxury meets style. Design finishes, elegant interior features and world-class amenities situated on 14 acres with impressive canal. Water features, pool, car charging and more at this pet-friendly community.
33 Units Available
Oakville
7011 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1131 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to MoPac Expressway and US 183. Luxurious units offer amenities like washer/dryer hookup, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Community includes a pool, parking, and clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
901 sqft
Close to Highway 183, Balcones Village, Lakeline Mall, The Domain, and public transportation. On-site basketball courts, copy & fax services, gated pet park, guest parking, package receiving, picnic area with barbecue, recyling, swimming pools, and fitness center. Flexible lease terms.
27 Units Available
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1045 sqft
Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool and trash valet. Located in Cedar Park, TX, close to parks and schools.
15 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
21 Units Available
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd, Leander, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1132 sqft
We are a 100% private entry community with direct access to every unit. Maintain your safety and social distancing with no shared elevators, breezeways or corridors to worry about. Direct access garages available.
65 Units Available
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1226 sqft
Bordering Texas Hill Country minutes from the historic town square, these Georgetown apartment homes feature vaulted ceilings, chef-inspired kitchens, and wood flooring. Amenities include a pool, a dog park, and a gym with trainers.
28 Units Available
Ridgecrest
3101 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1010 sqft
Live in modern luxury when you make Ridgecrest Apartment Homes your home. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Austin, TX offer elegant features and inspiring amenities.
