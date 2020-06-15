Amenities
9509 Graceland Trail Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, FURNISHED home for lease on desirable, large corner lot! - Well-maintained, one story 3/2, with a bright open floorpan. This home boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets, and a center kitchen island. Large open family room with fireplace, custom built-in bookshelves, and spacious bedrooms add to the appeal. Gorgeous backyard with mature trees is a must see! **FURNISHED!** Perfect for executive leasing! Brand new carpet! Great location - quick drive to 45 Toll and 35.
(RLNE5620283)