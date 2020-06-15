All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 9509 Graceland Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
9509 Graceland Trail
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

9509 Graceland Trail

9509 Graceland Trail · (512) 850-7084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9509 Graceland Trail, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Oak Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9509 Graceland Trail · Avail. Jul 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
9509 Graceland Trail Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, FURNISHED home for lease on desirable, large corner lot! - Well-maintained, one story 3/2, with a bright open floorpan. This home boasts hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets, and a center kitchen island. Large open family room with fireplace, custom built-in bookshelves, and spacious bedrooms add to the appeal. Gorgeous backyard with mature trees is a must see! **FURNISHED!** Perfect for executive leasing! Brand new carpet! Great location - quick drive to 45 Toll and 35.

(RLNE5620283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9509 Graceland Trail have any available units?
9509 Graceland Trail has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9509 Graceland Trail have?
Some of 9509 Graceland Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9509 Graceland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9509 Graceland Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9509 Graceland Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 9509 Graceland Trail is pet friendly.
Does 9509 Graceland Trail offer parking?
No, 9509 Graceland Trail does not offer parking.
Does 9509 Graceland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9509 Graceland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9509 Graceland Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9509 Graceland Trail has a pool.
Does 9509 Graceland Trail have accessible units?
No, 9509 Graceland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9509 Graceland Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 9509 Graceland Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9509 Graceland Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 9509 Graceland Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9509 Graceland Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 2 BedroomsBrushy Creek Apartments with Balcony
Brushy Creek Apartments with PoolBrushy Creek Furnished Apartments
Brushy Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
San Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity