9107 Gage Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand new house for lease in Enclave at Pearson Place. 2 story with open modern design in a private gated community, 4 beds (Jr. Suite down & Owner’s Suite upstairs), 3 full & 1 half baths, huge game-room upstairs, Pre-wired Surround Sound in living room, white quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, premium hard wood flooring downstairs. Walking distance to Round Rock ISD Schools, England Elem & Pearson Ranch Middle schools (rated 10 schools). Easy access to all major highways (I-45, 183, Mopac, I-35); very close to Lakeline Mall, Lakeline Train Station, and short drive to Domain and major employers like Apple, Amazon, Visa, Paypal and IBM. Ready to welcome new tenant(s)! Rent includes Professional Monitoring from Ring Home Security, Lawn Mowing and Pest Control. Utilities not included.