All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 9107 Gage Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
9107 Gage Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

9107 Gage Dr

9107 Gage Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9107 Gage Dr, Brushy Creek, TX 78717

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand new house for lease in Enclave at Pearson Place. 2 story with open modern design in a private gated community, 4 beds (Jr. Suite down & Owner’s Suite upstairs), 3 full & 1 half baths, huge game-room upstairs, Pre-wired Surround Sound in living room, white quartz counter-tops, SS appliances, premium hard wood flooring downstairs. Walking distance to Round Rock ISD Schools, England Elem & Pearson Ranch Middle schools (rated 10 schools). Easy access to all major highways (I-45, 183, Mopac, I-35); very close to Lakeline Mall, Lakeline Train Station, and short drive to Domain and major employers like Apple, Amazon, Visa, Paypal and IBM. Ready to welcome new tenant(s)! Rent includes Professional Monitoring from Ring Home Security, Lawn Mowing and Pest Control. Utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9107 Gage Dr have any available units?
9107 Gage Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 9107 Gage Dr have?
Some of 9107 Gage Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9107 Gage Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9107 Gage Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9107 Gage Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9107 Gage Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9107 Gage Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9107 Gage Dr offers parking.
Does 9107 Gage Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9107 Gage Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9107 Gage Dr have a pool?
No, 9107 Gage Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9107 Gage Dr have accessible units?
No, 9107 Gage Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9107 Gage Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9107 Gage Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9107 Gage Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9107 Gage Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 2 BedroomsBrushy Creek Apartments with Balcony
Brushy Creek Apartments with PoolBrushy Creek Furnished Apartments
Brushy Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TX
San Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District