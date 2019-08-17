All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 8622 Ephraim Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
8622 Ephraim Road
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM

8622 Ephraim Road

8622 Ephraim Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

8622 Ephraim Road, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Woods of Brushy Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming two story home located in a quiet neighborhood near lakeline mall and all of its surrounding shopping centers. The exterior of this home has beautiful detail w/ white brick and black window shutters which gives a nice contrast to the home. The interior of the home is also beautiful with ceramic tile and carpet throughout. The living room has a fireplace and has an open kitchen. The kitchen has a built in oven, cooktop, microwave and a dishwasher. The master bathroom has a walk in shower and double vanities. The backyard is huge with lots of trees that create shade.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8622 Ephraim Road have any available units?
8622 Ephraim Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 8622 Ephraim Road have?
Some of 8622 Ephraim Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8622 Ephraim Road currently offering any rent specials?
8622 Ephraim Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8622 Ephraim Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8622 Ephraim Road is pet friendly.
Does 8622 Ephraim Road offer parking?
No, 8622 Ephraim Road does not offer parking.
Does 8622 Ephraim Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8622 Ephraim Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8622 Ephraim Road have a pool?
No, 8622 Ephraim Road does not have a pool.
Does 8622 Ephraim Road have accessible units?
No, 8622 Ephraim Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8622 Ephraim Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8622 Ephraim Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8622 Ephraim Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8622 Ephraim Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrushy Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brushy Creek Apartments with GaragesBrushy Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brushy Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Burnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District