8622 Ephraim Road

Charming two story home located in a quiet neighborhood near lakeline mall and all of its surrounding shopping centers. The exterior of this home has beautiful detail w/ white brick and black window shutters which gives a nice contrast to the home. The interior of the home is also beautiful with ceramic tile and carpet throughout. The living room has a fireplace and has an open kitchen. The kitchen has a built in oven, cooktop, microwave and a dishwasher. The master bathroom has a walk in shower and double vanities. The backyard is huge with lots of trees that create shade.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.