Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Home in Brushy Creek! - Amazing 3/2 home in beautiful Brushy Creek! This home features amazing tile and laminate flooring in the kitchen and living space, large backyard, covered patio, fireplace, amazing trees, and a double vanity in the master bathroom! Within walking distance of Brushy Creek Elementary, this home is only minuets away from area grocery stores and shopping.



(RLNE5132282)