Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
4045 Cargill Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

4045 Cargill Drive

4045 Cargill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4045 Cargill Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Cat Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
game room
pool
racquetball court
Cat Hollow Gem for Lease - Charming remodeled home in Cat Hollow! Wood laminate & tile flooring through main living areas! Open floor plan. Granite counter tops & breakfast bar in the kitchen. 4 bedrooms & a game room up stairs! Large backyard with a covered patio & wood privacy fence. Near "Exemplary" Great Oaks ES & "Exemplary" Cedar Valley MS. One block from Brushy Creek Comm Ctr which has multiple gyms, racquetball, weight room, meeting room, 4 community pools (2 heated in the winter).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2242415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4045 Cargill Drive have any available units?
4045 Cargill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 4045 Cargill Drive have?
Some of 4045 Cargill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4045 Cargill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4045 Cargill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4045 Cargill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4045 Cargill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4045 Cargill Drive offer parking?
No, 4045 Cargill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4045 Cargill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4045 Cargill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4045 Cargill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4045 Cargill Drive has a pool.
Does 4045 Cargill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4045 Cargill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4045 Cargill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4045 Cargill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4045 Cargill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4045 Cargill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

