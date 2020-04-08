4045 Cargill Drive

Amenities

Cat Hollow Gem for Lease - Charming remodeled home in Cat Hollow! Wood laminate & tile flooring through main living areas! Open floor plan. Granite counter tops & breakfast bar in the kitchen. 4 bedrooms & a game room up stairs! Large backyard with a covered patio & wood privacy fence. Near "Exemplary" Great Oaks ES & "Exemplary" Cedar Valley MS. One block from Brushy Creek Comm Ctr which has multiple gyms, racquetball, weight room, meeting room, 4 community pools (2 heated in the winter).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2242415)