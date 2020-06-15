All apartments in Brushy Creek
404 Conservation Dr Unit

404 Conservation Dr · No Longer Available
Location

404 Conservation Dr, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Village of Brushy Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
New town-home, never lived in! 2 story condo. 3/2, w/granite counters, stainless steel appliance, many windows! Open layout, big sliding door to yard. Apply-www.texcenrealty.com read App. Guidelines on-site before applying. Status is current, if Active - available w/ no apps. AC=app rvcd, PB=security deposit paid, P=lease signed. Tenant responsible for $20/mo Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines). All co-apps must complete apps before app. is considered complete & ready to process. Section 8 eligible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

