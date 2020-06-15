404 Conservation Dr Unit

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

New town-home, never lived in! 2 story condo. 3/2, w/granite counters, stainless steel appliance, many windows! Open layout, big sliding door to yard. Apply-www.texcenrealty.com read App. Guidelines on-site before applying. Status is current, if Active - available w/ no apps. AC=app rvcd, PB=security deposit paid, P=lease signed. Tenant responsible for $20/mo Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines). All co-apps must complete apps before app. is considered complete & ready to process. Section 8 eligible.