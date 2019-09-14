All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 3108 Monument.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
3108 Monument
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

3108 Monument

3108 Monument Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

3108 Monument Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Brushy Creek Sub - Large master with dual walk-in closets. Vaulted ceilings, vinyl flooring in living areas with carpeted bedrooms, new granite kitchen countertops. Just a short distance to walking trails and parks. ***the is a move in special at $1500 through March 31st 2020 then rent will be $1600 for the next 12 months ending April 30th 2021***

Administration fee: $100
Pet deposit: $300 per pet
Non refundable pet fee (one time): $300
Pet fee (monthly): $15 per pet
Call agent re pets

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3291299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Monument have any available units?
3108 Monument doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 3108 Monument have?
Some of 3108 Monument's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Monument currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Monument is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Monument pet-friendly?
Yes, 3108 Monument is pet friendly.
Does 3108 Monument offer parking?
No, 3108 Monument does not offer parking.
Does 3108 Monument have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Monument does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Monument have a pool?
No, 3108 Monument does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Monument have accessible units?
No, 3108 Monument does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Monument have units with dishwashers?
No, 3108 Monument does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 Monument have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 Monument does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 1 BedroomsBrushy Creek 2 Bedrooms
Brushy Creek Apartments with GaragesBrushy Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brushy Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Burnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District