3108 Monument

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Brushy Creek Sub - Large master with dual walk-in closets. Vaulted ceilings, vinyl flooring in living areas with carpeted bedrooms, new granite kitchen countertops. Just a short distance to walking trails and parks. ***the is a move in special at $1500 through March 31st 2020 then rent will be $1600 for the next 12 months ending April 30th 2021***



Administration fee: $100

Pet deposit: $300 per pet

Non refundable pet fee (one time): $300

Pet fee (monthly): $15 per pet

Call agent re pets



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3291299)