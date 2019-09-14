3108 Monument

Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Brushy Creek Sub - Large master with dual walk-in closets. Vaulted ceilings, vinyl flooring in living areas with carpeted bedrooms, new granite kitchen countertops. Just a short distance to walking trails and parks. ***the is a move in special at $1500 through March 31st 2020 then rent will be $1600 for the next 12 months ending April 30th 2021***
Administration fee: $100
Pet deposit: $300 per pet
Non refundable pet fee (one time): $300
Pet fee (monthly): $15 per pet
Call agent re pets
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3291299)