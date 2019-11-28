3103 Freemont St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

3103 Freemont Round Rock, TX 78681 - Brushy Creek, ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and office downstairs! Upstairs game or media room with bar area. Great space for entertaining! Wonderful new flooring thoughout the home. Open kitchen to breakfast area and living room with rock fireplace. Built-in shelving in almost every room. Master bedroom has separate shower, garden tub, separate double sinks.Covered back patio and nice size yard. Great schools and close to everything! Ready for move in NOW!



(RLNE3342964)