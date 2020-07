Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath in home is just around the corner from Cat Hollow Park & Pool. Recent updates- kitchen appliances including a gas stove with griddle, Wifi programmable thermostat, fresh interior paint, new hunter ceiling fans, and hardware throughout- the list goes on and on! AC in the garage and a ceiling fan and LED lights. The large deck out back has been upgraded to composite wood and a gazebo with party lights, a perfect spot for entertaining!