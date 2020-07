Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Well-maintained home in highly sought after Brushy Creek neighborhood. This three bedroom and 2 bathroom home home features a spacious, open living and kitchen area. Hardwood style flooring throughout, and tile in the kitchen. Enjoy the formal dining area for entertaining and the backyard with gazebo. No neighbors in back, very private cul-de-sac, and a quick walk to the trails, parks, and pools!