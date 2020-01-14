228 Valona Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will love to call it home! Great location, Great neighborhood, Great Schools! Like new, move-in ready, extremely well cared David Weekley home in Liberty Village. Defined with high ceilings, open floor plan, recently installed high-end wooden floors through the whole house, butler's pantry, master bedroom in the rear of the home with lots of light, loads of windows, both tub & shower. Private backyard, full sprinklers, covered back porch, great for entertaining. Come & explore more. Don't miss it!



(RLNE5426912)