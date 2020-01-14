All apartments in Brushy Creek
Find more places like 228 Valona Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
228 Valona Loop
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

228 Valona Loop

228 Valona Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brushy Creek
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

228 Valona Loop, Brushy Creek, TX 78681

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will love to call it home! Great location, Great neighborhood, Great Schools! Like new, move-in ready, extremely well cared David Weekley home in Liberty Village. Defined with high ceilings, open floor plan, recently installed high-end wooden floors through the whole house, butler's pantry, master bedroom in the rear of the home with lots of light, loads of windows, both tub & shower. Private backyard, full sprinklers, covered back porch, great for entertaining. Come & explore more. Don't miss it!

(RLNE5426912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Valona Loop have any available units?
228 Valona Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 228 Valona Loop have?
Some of 228 Valona Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Valona Loop currently offering any rent specials?
228 Valona Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Valona Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Valona Loop is pet friendly.
Does 228 Valona Loop offer parking?
Yes, 228 Valona Loop offers parking.
Does 228 Valona Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Valona Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Valona Loop have a pool?
No, 228 Valona Loop does not have a pool.
Does 228 Valona Loop have accessible units?
No, 228 Valona Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Valona Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Valona Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Valona Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 228 Valona Loop has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brushy Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrushy Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brushy Creek Apartments with GaragesBrushy Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brushy Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Burnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cat Hollow

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District