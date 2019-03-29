Amenities

15848 Garrison Circle Available 04/08/19 Nice home in established NW neighborhood - Nice home in established community!! Wood laminate flooring throughout house. Open formal dining area. Spacious family room with hight ceiling & cozy fireplace. Kitchen with marble counters, all stainless appliances & large breakfast area. Downstairs master suite with garden tub,sep shower and custom closet. Upstairs bonus area.Nice landscaped backyard with covered patio,private garden area with fruit baring trees irrigation system & storage unit.



(RLNE4790220)