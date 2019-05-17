Amenities

14116 McCoy Loop, Austin TX 78717 - Newly built property located in the private, exclusive, gated section of the Pearson Place at Avery Ranch - The Enclave. Acclaimed Round Rock ISD, convenient commute to local employers like Dell and major roadways & Austin MetroRail. Amenities include clubhouse, community pool, splash pool, tennis courts, playscape and park area. The property is wired for security, sprinkler system, recessed lighting, spacious floor plan with large kitchen island, office, SS appliances, tankless water heater, covered patio, bonus room/flex space or playroom. Upstairs you'll find the master retreat with a large master bathroom and walk-in shower. New LG washer/dryer & Lawn service is included with the price of rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4678876)