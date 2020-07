Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Truly a unique home for the renter who enjoys the historic feel of downtown Boerne living. The integrity of the historic craftsmanship has been melded with all of the modern conveniences. High beadboard ceilings and walls in the large living/kitchen area that is filled with natural light from the many windows and transoms. Large bedroom on one end of the home has a walk-in closet and outside access. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered deck or private patio.