Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

This home will live up to your expectations. One of the builders most popular 2 story plans with approx. 2,381 SF of living space. Large eat in kitchen opens up to the main living area for the Chef's that like to entertain. The game room is up for the teenagers that want their private space. Master bedroom features a sitting area for the parents private space. Shaded back yard and covered patio are perfect for the summer barbecues. Community pool is waking distance away. The elementary school is located in the neighborhood and other schools are just minutes away. Only a few miles from down town Boerne and their wonderful restaurants. ( Please verify schools, some may be capped)