Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Craftsman home, beautifully and elegantly restored. Walk to the Boerne town square and downtown shopping. Wood flooring thruout with the feel of richness and history of careful restoration. Gorgeous luxury amenities and fixtures. Buying, selling, or remodeling? Owners will consider short-term lease with negotiated price to accommodate. Enjoy the authentic feel of historic Boerne, the many upscale restaurants, a yesteryear village with modern touches.