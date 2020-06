Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home has 3 Bedrooms - 2 Baths, two living areas. Beautiful, well maintained home in the desirable neighborhood of Herff Ranch. Built in 2007 with classic stone and brick work on the exterior. Great flooring, crown molding, clean appliances, large deck and more. This home is both beautiful and efficient! Just minutes from Main Street, great schools, and the amazing Texas Hill Country.