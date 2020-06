Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage refrigerator

Very clean inside and out with all hard floors except for stairs. Blinds in all rooms. Great corner lot with mature oaks in highly desirable Boerne Heights. Convenient to IH10, local BISD schools, entertainment and shopping. Three living areas, four bedrooms and 3 full baths with one bedroom and full bath downstairs!!! Nice back deck and fenced back yard. Pets on a case by case basis. Refrigerator available upon request.