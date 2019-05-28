All apartments in Blue Mound
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:55 AM

8414 Trickham Bend

8414 Trickham Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

8414 Trickham Bnd, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Thishomeshowslikeamodel.BeautifulHighlandHome-likenew.Openlayoutperfectforentertaining,The5bedrooms, study, game room, make this home outstanding. All rooms are spacious. The kitchen with the gas range, large island, walk-in pantry and granite counters is a chefs delight. The garage is oversized with room for golf cart, motor cycle, work shop... Enjoy the oversized covered patio in the very private backyard. This home is perfect for a family and entertaining. This peaceful neighborhood boasts a community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 Trickham Bend have any available units?
8414 Trickham Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 8414 Trickham Bend have?
Some of 8414 Trickham Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8414 Trickham Bend currently offering any rent specials?
8414 Trickham Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 Trickham Bend pet-friendly?
No, 8414 Trickham Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blue Mound.
Does 8414 Trickham Bend offer parking?
Yes, 8414 Trickham Bend offers parking.
Does 8414 Trickham Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8414 Trickham Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 Trickham Bend have a pool?
Yes, 8414 Trickham Bend has a pool.
Does 8414 Trickham Bend have accessible units?
No, 8414 Trickham Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 Trickham Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 8414 Trickham Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8414 Trickham Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 8414 Trickham Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

