8414 Trickham Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Thishomeshowslikeamodel.BeautifulHighlandHome-likenew.Openlayoutperfectforentertaining,The5bedrooms, study, game room, make this home outstanding. All rooms are spacious. The kitchen with the gas range, large island, walk-in pantry and granite counters is a chefs delight. The garage is oversized with room for golf cart, motor cycle, work shop... Enjoy the oversized covered patio in the very private backyard. This home is perfect for a family and entertaining. This peaceful neighborhood boasts a community pool.