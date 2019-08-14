All apartments in Blue Mound
Find more places like 8317 Trickham Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Mound, TX
/
8317 Trickham Bend
Last updated August 14 2019 at 10:51 AM

8317 Trickham Bend

8317 Trickham Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8317 Trickham Bnd, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE AUGUST FIRST. Gorgeous open concept home with wood floors throughout entry, living, dining and kitchen. Master is split from two secondary bedrooms and has lots of light with high ceilings. Master bathroom has double vanity, large soaking tub, separate shower and big walk in closet. Kitchen includes island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and overlooks family room with stone fireplace. Covered patio and large yard. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8317 Trickham Bend have any available units?
8317 Trickham Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 8317 Trickham Bend have?
Some of 8317 Trickham Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8317 Trickham Bend currently offering any rent specials?
8317 Trickham Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8317 Trickham Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 8317 Trickham Bend is pet friendly.
Does 8317 Trickham Bend offer parking?
Yes, 8317 Trickham Bend offers parking.
Does 8317 Trickham Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8317 Trickham Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8317 Trickham Bend have a pool?
No, 8317 Trickham Bend does not have a pool.
Does 8317 Trickham Bend have accessible units?
No, 8317 Trickham Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 8317 Trickham Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8317 Trickham Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 8317 Trickham Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 8317 Trickham Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXHaltom City, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXWestworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TXHurst, TXSouthlake, TXBenbrook, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXAledo, TXWeatherford, TXWillow Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District