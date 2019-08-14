8317 Trickham Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE AUGUST FIRST. Gorgeous open concept home with wood floors throughout entry, living, dining and kitchen. Master is split from two secondary bedrooms and has lots of light with high ceilings. Master bathroom has double vanity, large soaking tub, separate shower and big walk in closet. Kitchen includes island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and overlooks family room with stone fireplace. Covered patio and large yard. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.